“Ethical Hacker” Jason Glassberg

Jason Glassberg is the co-founder and Managing Principal of Casaba Security, and an ‘ethical hacker’ who is hired by companies to try to hack into their networks in order to prevent real attacks. He talks to Bill Wendy and gives tips how to protect your identity, and takes a few questions from callers as well.

