× Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin: “If you are concerned with sugar consumption why not tax ice cream, why not tax Twinkies, why not tax donuts?”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week. Tonight, Mike and Justin are joined by Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin who talks about his efforts to repeal the sweetened beverage tax and if this issue is going to spur him to run for Cook County Board President.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio