Broadcasting great Dean Richards is truly Chicago’s very own

WGN-TV entertainment reporter and critic and 2016 WGN Radio Walk of Fame inductee Dean Richards joins Justin at The Big Table to talk about his marvelous career, what he liked at the Toronto International Film Festival, being a critic in the age of social media, how we have lost the art of discourse, the challenge of covering Hollywood from Chicago, how he handles celebrity interviews that aren’t going well, the changing landscape of covering Hollywood, Chicago’s great history of criticism and his work on the great WGN Morning News.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio