Actor, comedian and Second City veteran David Koechner: “I do believe that every time you go on stage you get better”

Posted 11:48 PM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49PM, September 13, 2017

Actor/comedian David Koechner poses in the Press Room during the 2016 Writers Guild Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, West)

The great actor, comedian and Chicago stage veteran David Koechner joins Justin to preview his “Symphony of Chaos” show this weekend at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. David talks about his approach for doing a stand-up show, how he uses improvisation in a stand-up set, trying to appreciate the environment that he’s coming through, adding a little bit of a local flavor to his set, how often he gets to perform stand-up comedy considering his busy acting schedule, the difference from performing comedy on stage and working on a traditional sitcom, his experience working with David Lynch on the new season of “Twin Peaks” and the challenge of balancing work and home.

