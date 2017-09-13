× Actor, comedian and Second City veteran David Koechner: “I do believe that every time you go on stage you get better”

The great actor, comedian and Chicago stage veteran David Koechner joins Justin to preview his “Symphony of Chaos” show this weekend at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. David talks about his approach for doing a stand-up show, how he uses improvisation in a stand-up set, trying to appreciate the environment that he’s coming through, adding a little bit of a local flavor to his set, how often he gets to perform stand-up comedy considering his busy acting schedule, the difference from performing comedy on stage and working on a traditional sitcom, his experience working with David Lynch on the new season of “Twin Peaks” and the challenge of balancing work and home.

