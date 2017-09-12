Wintrust Business Lunch 9/12/17: Apple iPhone Unveiling, Monday Night Football, & Video Gaming in IL

The focus today is all about Apple. The newest iPhone is announced today in California so Steve and Jon Najarian are awaiting the impact it will have on the rest of the market. Andrew Herrmann shared the latest neighborhood news about the flourishing of the city’s B & B industry, Suzanne Muchin challenged Steve on last night’s football broadcast and Mike Gelatka detailed the impact of video gaming in Illinois and what it has done to the economy in the last five years.