Transgender war hero Albert Cashier’s life defied definition

Playwright Jay Deratany joins Justin to discuss the new musical, “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier,” currently running at Stage 773 in Chicago. Jay talks about when he became aware of this story, how being a lawyer informs his writing, how the musical combines the story of Albert being a transgender soldier and elements of the Civil War, why he chose to tell the story as a musical and the Trump administration’s stance on transgender people in the military.

