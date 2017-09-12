The Opening Bell 9/12/17: Where Will Amazon Choose to Place it’s Second Headquarters?

Natural disasters are detrimental to not only the communities, but throughout the rest of the economy. Steve discussed the economic ripples that Hurricane Harvey and Irma sent across the country with Roberto Barios (Associated Professor of Anthropology at SIU & Co-Chair of Risk and Disaster TIG-SFAA). Dale Buss then chimed in on the larger Midwestern business conversation as Amazon inches closer to deciding where it’s second US headquarters will be built. Cities across the country have been reaching out to Amazon to pitch their cities as possible locations and as the timeline moves along, Steve & Dale asked the necessary questions.