× Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis: North Korea may be out of sight, but not out of mind

Tom Mockaitis is a professor, historian, and author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joins the Bill and Wendy show on the phone to discuss the latest state of affairs with the nuclear threat from North Korea, the United States’ anti-ballistic missile technology, if things would be going differently if Hillary Clinton had won the election, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.