TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Happy iPhone day!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the Apple iPhone 8 event today, leaks revealing what the big changes will be, the iPhone X, animated emojis, the expected lack of a home button, Bill’s frustrations with his iPhone, and much more.

