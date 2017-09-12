#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Happy iPhone day!

Posted 2:12 PM, September 12, 2017, by
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the Apple iPhone 8 event today, leaks revealing what the big changes will be, the iPhone X, animated emojis, the expected lack of a home button, Bill’s frustrations with his iPhone, and much more.

 

 

