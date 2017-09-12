Suicide Prevention and the upcoming Out of The Darkness Walk

Cara Levinson, Secretary of the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins John Williams in the studio to discuss suicide prevention and how the suicide impacts all demographics. Cara and John talk about the various methods that can be used when it comes to suicide prevention and the effect that suicide has on those closest to the victims. Lastly, Cara shares information about the upcoming Out of The Darkness Walk.

Out of The Darkness Chicagoland Walk will take place on September 23, 2017 at Arvey Field in Grant Park. To participate in the walk, donate, or get more information, visit www.afsp.donordrive.com.