Steve Cochran Full Show 09.12.17: Broken Spatula

Hurricane Irma has quieted down but millions are still without power. We are still thinking about our friends down South. In the meantime, Dean Richards gave away $.80 gas with Ana Beleval. Mark DeCarlo wants to know what they do with mattresses that are returned to the store. Our former boss Jimmy de Castro stopped by the studio to talk about an awesome foundation called Guitars Over Guns. And Carli Feinstein from Bright Pink stopped by to chat about taking action on our healthcare. Find out more information HERE.