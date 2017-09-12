‘River domes’ returning to City Winery on the Riverwalk

DOWNTOWN — Heated “river domes” are returning to City Winery on the Riverwalk soon, allowing guests to dine outside but not in the cold.

The domes can be rented out from Sept. 18 to Nov. 27 at the Riverwalk restaurant just west of the State Street Bridge.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Reservations last 2½ hours and cost $25 per person, as well as a $60 food and drink minimum per guest. Each dome is outfitted with furniture and a Bluetooth speaker and can be booked online.