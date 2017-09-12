Remembering 9/11, Weber Grill Celebrates 15 years in Chicago, Comedian Mark DeCarlo, Music Monday with Valentine Bennett and “What’s Paul Eating?”| Full Show (Sept 11th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 11th) We take time to remembering the courage of America during 9/11 with guest Christopher Kelly (Historian and author of “America Invaded”). Paul Farahvar (Comedian) rides side car as we celebrate Weber Grill Restaurant who has solidified their footprint as a Chicago eatery for 15 amazing years. To discuss the history of the company and their ties to Chicago we welcome President of Weber Grill, Bryan Gerrish. Then, it’s New Music Monday with Chicago artist, Valentine Bennett. Listen in as Valentine plays three of his tunes from his extensive and impressive booklet of songs. Following our music, we welcome Comedian’s Mark DeCarlo and Kristin Lytie! You can find Kristin performing at the final “Funny Females” at Zanies and Mark can be found all over – for more info on Mark’s whereabouts visit HERE. We also welcome on Theresa Olvera (Executive Director of Prairie Center Arts Foundation) to discuss a very exciting event. Finally, we play another thrilling round of “What’s Paul Eating?” where listener’s guess what comedian Paul Farahvar is taking a bit out for the chance to win a fabulous prize! All this and more on Pretty Late!

