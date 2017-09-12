Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey is taking the iconic Chicago brand nationwide

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey about stepping into the legendary Dick Portillo’s shoes, what drew him to this job, the challenge of taking an iconic Chicago brand national, what they are doing to develop the brand in cities outside of Chicago, the importance of making an emotional connection with customers, how he evolves as a leader and why Chicago continues to be the home base for the company.

