John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.12.2017: Rob Blagojevich, Suicide Prevention, Sports Review, and more

Today on the show John reflects on the recent coverage of the various Hurricanes. David Bernstein joins the show to talk about his latest conversation with Rob Blagojevich. During the second hour, Cara Levinson from American Foundation For Suicide Prevention joins John in the studio to discuss Suicide Prevention and the upcoming Out of The Darkness Walk. WGN Sports’ Sam Panayotovich also joins the show to discuss the end of the baseball season and his picks for the NFL this week.