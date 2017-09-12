Joe Bryl’s ‘Jackets Required’: A celebration of the weird and wild in vintage pop-culture artwork

Dave Hoekstra welcomes collector Joe Bryl and filmmaker Tom Palazzollo for a conversation about Chicago’s cultural memory and the upcoming exhibit Jackets Required (Party Night at Joe’s) at Co-Prosperity Sphere (3219 S. Morgan), which features items from Bryl’s personal collection of pulp novels, weird record covers, sexploitation movie posters and other pop culture ephemera, and explores how these art forms interact with their audience, and the people who collect them.