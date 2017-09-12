Is there still hope for equality in America?

Author and minister Kenneth Bedell joins Justin to discuss his fascinating new book, “Realizing the Civil Rights Dream: Diagnosing and Treating American Racism.” Kenneth talks about his career, working as a senior advisor in the Obama administration at the U.S. Department of Education, why we need to think of racism in a different way, why the civil rights hopes of the 1960s have not yet been realized and what Americans can do to finally achieve the civil rights dream.

