Homegrown hero Eve Ewing is the artist and educator that Chicago needs right now

Writer, scholar, artist Eve L. Ewing joins Justin to discuss her new book, “Electric Arches.” Eve talks about her career, growing up in Chicago in the 90’s, her experience attending Harvard University, how she classifies herself as an artist, how she became a voice for the voiceless, why she decided to become a teacher, the importance of writing about issues that are personal, why we need to expand the narrative about identity and her upcoming reading at Loyola University Chicago.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio