Hideout 101 and the ‘Sputnik Birthday Party’ with club co-owner Tim Tuten

Dave Hoekstra visits with Hideout Chicago co-owner Tim Tuten, as the club prepares to celebrate it’s Sputnik Birthday Party’ with the return of the Hideout Block Party, starting Saturday 9/23. They talk about Tuten’s early adventures in the city, how the 60th birthdays of Jon Langford, Eleventh Dream Days’ Rick Rizzo and other regular performers inspired a Sputnik-themed party, the inspiration for the template for the club, which blends the “American roadhouse” feel of FitzGeralds, the jazzy weirdness of Weeds and Lounge Ax, and more.