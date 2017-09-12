Listen: The Daily Line – How Transportation Will Change Chicago

Hideout 101 and the ‘Sputnik Birthday Party’ with club co-owner Tim Tuten

Posted 6:08 PM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06PM, September 12, 2017

Dave Hoekstra and Tim Tuten

Dave Hoekstra visits with Hideout Chicago co-owner Tim Tuten, as the club prepares to celebrate it’s Sputnik Birthday Party’ with the return of the Hideout Block Party, starting Saturday 9/23.  They talk about Tuten’s early adventures in the city,  how the 60th birthdays of Jon Langford, Eleventh Dream Days’ Rick Rizzo and other regular performers  inspired a Sputnik-themed party, the inspiration for the template for the club, which blends the “American roadhouse” feel of FitzGeralds, the jazzy weirdness of Weeds and Lounge Ax, and more.