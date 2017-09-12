Daily Line Live: How Transportation Will Change Chicago
The Daily Line presents an hour-long panel discussion on the future of transportation in Chicago, and the anticipated impact on business and government as a whole. The discussion focuses on the impact of ride-sharing, changing use of automobiles and public transit and how rising generations have changing priorities based on their transit preferences. Moderated by Daily Line Publisher Mike Fourcher, the panel includes:
- Matt Sullivan, Head of Supply, Spot Hero
- Mike Reever, Acting President, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce
- Prashanthi Raman, Director of Public Policy, Lyft
- Audrey Wennink, Director of Transportation Policy, Metropolitan Planning Council