Daily Line Live: How Transportation Will Change Chicago

The Daily Line presents How Transportation Will Change Chicago (@thedailylinechi / Twitter)

The Daily Line presents an hour-long panel discussion on the future of transportation in Chicago, and the anticipated impact on business and government as a whole. The discussion focuses on the impact of ride-sharing, changing use of automobiles and public transit and how rising generations have changing priorities based on their transit preferences. Moderated by Daily Line Publisher Mike Fourcher, the panel includes:

  • Matt Sullivan, Head of Supply, Spot Hero
  • Mike Reever, Acting President, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce
  • Prashanthi Raman, Director of Public Policy, Lyft
  • Audrey Wennink, Director of Transportation Policy, Metropolitan Planning Council
