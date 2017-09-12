Daily Line Live: How Transportation Will Change Chicago

The Daily Line presents an hour-long panel discussion on the future of transportation in Chicago, and the anticipated impact on business and government as a whole. The discussion focuses on the impact of ride-sharing, changing use of automobiles and public transit and how rising generations have changing priorities based on their transit preferences. Moderated by Daily Line Publisher Mike Fourcher, the panel includes:

Matt Sullivan, Head of Supply, Spot Hero

Mike Reever, Acting President, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

Prashanthi Raman, Director of Public Policy, Lyft

Audrey Wennink, Director of Transportation Policy, Metropolitan Planning Council