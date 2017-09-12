City Club of Chicago: Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Cook County, Richard Monocchio

September 12, 2017

Richard Monocchio – Executive Director – Housing Authority of Cook County

Richard Monocchio

In 2011, Richard J. Monocchio was appointed Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Cook County, where he continues to be an advocate for safe, affordable housing. He has dedicated his professional career to public service for nearly 26 years.

The Housing Authority of Cook County is the second largest housing authority in Illinois. The Agency is credited for transforming its portfolio with multi-million dollar improvements and renovations of the Authority’s 24 housing developments located in suburban communities throughout Cook County. These quality of life improvements, including the trailblazing Smoke free policy, have led to more than 2,100 HACC owned units, with more than 13,000 residents served under the rental assistance programs. Under Mr. Monocchio’s leadership, dozens of recreational, academic and vocational programs have been implemented to connect people, opportunities, and communities, ultimately helping residents become self-sufficient and achieve a better quality of life. In addition to improving educational outcomes for low-income disadvantaged youth through the HACC Scholar’s Program, the Agency is embarking upon the largest public works project in the south suburbs with the rehabilitation of 700 units of low income housing in Park Forest, Robbins, Harvey, Ford Heights and Chicago Heights.

He began his housing career under the Clinton Administration, serving in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Prior to that, he served as senior advisor to the late U.S. Rep. George E. Sangmeister. Known for his ability to get things done, he served in several city government capacities as Buildings Commissioner, Aviation Chief of Staff, and First Deputy Housing Commissioner for the City of Chicago under the Daley Administration.

Monocchio is affiliated with numerous civic and community organizations. He is a board member to the non-profit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA), and serves on the Cook County Workforce Board.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and has two sons, Nathanial and Nicholas.