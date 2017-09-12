Bright Pink’s Carli Feinstein on the 2nd annual ChangeMakers: A Bright Pink Benefit

As a national nonprofit org focused on educating young women on how to be proactive with their breast and ovarian health, Bright Pink is dedicating this month to teaching as many women as possible what it means to be Ovarian Self-Aware.

On Sept 27th, Bright Pink is hosting the 2nd annual ChangeMakers: A Bright Pink Benefit. This annual fundraiser features a ted-talk style program during which guests will hear from leaders at IBM Watson Health, Chicago own Outcome Health and 20th Century Fox about how these companies are innovating alongside Bright Pink to impact women everywhere. To attend the event, find more information or support the organization you can go HERE.