Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-12-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss actress Amber Tamblyn claiming to have had a creepy interaction with (much older) actor, James Woods, the work of Armie Hammer (not to be confused with Armand Hammer), nurses suspended from a hospital for admiring a patients genitals, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.