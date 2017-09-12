Allstate Kid of the Week: Brandon K.

This week’s Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ is Brandon K. and he is pretty incredible.

Brandon’s parents gave him $50 to “do good with” and boy has he! Since he has always loved animals, he used the money to purchase ingredients to make dog treats and started T and C Treat. He sells the treats and donates all the profits to the Redland Rockpit Abandoned Dog Project (RRADP) near Miami. Brandon first learned of them from Facebook and saw pictures of dogs that have been dumped and fending for themselves and it inspired him to help them.

He sells his treats by going door-to-door, at Farmers Markets, Flea Markets and online orders – and uses his website a Facebook page and business cards to promote his cause. To date, Brandon has raised over $4,000 and has spent over 250 hours on this project. I am thrilled to see young philanthropists – who will turn into adult philanthropists and this world most definitely needs more of these! Way to go, Brandon!