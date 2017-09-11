× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/11/17: Amazon HQ in Chicago, Fuel Efficiency, & Digital Secrets

Chicago is booming in the tech industry, but it could receive a huge leg up in the global community. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis told Steve about how Chicago could in the running to house Amazon’s second headquarters bringing high paying jobs to the city. Lauren Fix aka “The Car Coach” shared the latest regulatory changes for the auto industry and how consumers might end up paying for it, and finally Randi Shaffer told listeners that its possible to keep secrets in the oversharing digital world we live in.