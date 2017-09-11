What makes Chicago restaurants so unique and special?

Food and Travel writer, editor and author Matt Kirouac joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Unique Eats & Eateries of Chicago.” Matt talks about where this project comes from, how going to culinary school informs his writing style, why he chose the writing path rather than the chef path, the way he chose the restaurants that appear in the book, Chicago becoming a culinary power and if the city is close to restaurant saturation.

