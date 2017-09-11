× What is the future of the Democratic Party?

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy join Justin to debate the top political stories making news this past week including Steve Bannon’s interview on “60 Minutes,” the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Irma, the future of the Democratic Party, President Trump working with Democrats to get a debt ceiling deal and President Trump’s plan to end DACA.

