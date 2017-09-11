× WGN Radio Theater #214: The Saint, The Life of Riley, and Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 10, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “The Saint: The Horrible Hamburger”; Guest Starring: Vincent Price; (09-30-50). Next, we have: “The Life of Riley: Old Age Sets In”; Guest Starring: William Bendix; (10-04-47). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Suspense: The Visitor”; Guest Starring: Eddie Bracken; (05-11-44).

