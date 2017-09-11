× The Opening Bell 9/11/17: Paper Source Thrives in The Digital World

For those in the arts community, the Chicago based Paper Source is a Midwestern mecca for the paper arts. Steve chatted with Winnie Park (CEO of Paper Source) about the miraculous growth of her company and how her level approach to running the business helps connect with customers at the ground level. Steve then looked international after the Midwest Manufacturing Trade Mission wrapped up last week held by The American-Turkish Council. Umut Acar (Council General of Turkey) told Steve about the relationship between the two companies and the way business grows.