× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Reviewing Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about how the Cook County sweetened beverage tax is going after a month in, Michael Bloomberg’s involvement, the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.