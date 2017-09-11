× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/11/17): Thoughts on human nature in the face of natural a disaster, the dark side of football, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 74 (09/11/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan on why President Trump work with Rep. Nancy Pelosi -over his own party, how the media is working against Trump’s agenda, and why liberals aren’t being forced to disavow the violent, left-wing Antifa. Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by to defend his conservative reputation and gets to the bottom of Kass’ bum foot. Plus, Kasso and Carlin talk about the violent nature of football and why parents should think twice before letting their kids take to the gridiron.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3397538/3397538_2017-09-11-181238.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Follow @John_Kass Follow @TomBevanRCP Follow @SStantis Follow @JPCarlin