The Carry Out 9-11-17: “Too bad Bob Dylan can’t play point guard for DePaul because then people would stick around and watch basketball”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin looking to repeal the Cook County Soda Tax, Steve Bannon saying that if President Trump gets his wall he’ll win 2020 in a landslide, Illinois Education Secretary Beth Purvis announcing she is stepping down, Apple introducing a new iPhone tomorrow, the new DePaul stadium featuring a concert by Bob Dylan, Hurricane Irma messing up Georgia and the Carolinas after hitting Florida over the weekend, the Bears losing their opener against the Falcons, the Cubs getting swept by the Brewers, the Sox beating up on the Giants, the Blackhawks starting training camp this weekend and a new report saying sex robots are evolving and could one day rise up and kill their owners.

