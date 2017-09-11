× Sun-Times Bears writer Adam Jahns on Mike Glennon: “Fine is not good enough when wins are on the table”

Adam Jahns, Chicago Sun-Times Bears writer and co-host of the Hoge and Jahns podcast, joins Justin for the premiere episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback.” Adam and Justin break down all aspects of the Bears opening game loss to the Atlanta Falcons including John Fox’s game plan, the play calling during the last drive of the game, the performance of Mike Glennon, Tarik “The Human Joystick” Cohen’s coming out party, the injuries to Kevin White and Jerrell Freeman, the Bears front 7 shutting down the Falcons offense, the secondary giving up some big plays, the improvement of special teams play and what we should expect week 2 in Tampa.

