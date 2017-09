× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.11.17: Irma weakens

It’s the 16th anniversary of 9/11 and we remember it with heavy hearts as a day that our lives all changed. The worst of Hurricane Irma is over and now Florida is dealing with storm surges. The Bears almost won yesterday and Dan Hampton sums it up. Ryan Nobles and Elise Labott check in from CNN. Dr. Kevin Most explains the shortage of doctors.