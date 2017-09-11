Steve Bertrand & WGN Radio present Scandinavia: Capitals & the Fjords

10-day Private Group Journey

Departs from Chicago on June 8, 2018

Departure:

Chicago: $4,199.00 per person*, including round-trip air from Chicago and all departure taxes and surcharges. Single supplement is additional $795.

Accommodations:

Copenhagen – 2 nights, 4-Star Hotel SP34

Copenhagen to Oslo – 1 night, DFDS Cruise: Seaview cabin

Oslo – 1 night, 5-Star Grand Hotel Oslo

Bergen – 2 nights, 4-Star Scanidic Ørnen

Inclusions:

Round-trip air from Chicago to Copenhagen, return from Bergen on Icelandair

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Three 3-course dinners

Buffet dinner onboard DFDS Cruise

English-speaking Tour Director throughout

Luxury coach for transfers and sightseeing

Local English-speaking guides for sightseeing in Copenhagen, Oslo and Bergen

Train from Oslo to Flåm

Ferries from Flåm to Balestrangd and Balsestrand to Bergen

Excursion to Fjæland from Balestrand

Train and cruise porterage of one suitcase per person

Portfolio of documents

24-hour emergency customer service while in Scandinavia

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 25 passengers to operate. Single supplement additional $795. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on Icelandair. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Fares are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 – USA / COPENGHAGEN: Fly transatlantic overnight from the USA to Copenhagen, Denmark. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 – ARRIVE COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: Upon arrival in Copenhagen, you meet with your Tour Director and shortly afterwards transfer to your hotel in the city center. The rest of your day is free to explore the Danish capital. Take a stroll down to the famous Nyhavn, or get a head start on your shopping. Later this evening, enjoy a welcome dinner in a local restaurant. Overnight in the city center. (D)

DAY 3 – COPENHAGEN: Enjoy breakfast at the hotel. Afterwards, meet your tour director and begin your full day of sightseeing. Enjoy the famed charms from the past and present, including the infamous Little Mermaid and the rococo Amalienborg complex of Royal Palaces. Overnight in the city center. (B)

DAY 4 – COPENHAGEN / OSLO, NORWAY: Enjoy breakfast in your hotel. This morning you are free to shop for souvenirs, relax or take an optional tour on the Danish canals. In the afternoon you will embark on the DFDS cruise to Oslo, Norway. Overnight in double Seaview cabins and enjoy dinner on board. (B/D)

DAY 5 – OSLO: Morning arrival in Oslo. Depart on a half-day sightseeing tour. Enjoy views of the medieval fortress of Akershus, the Opera and the Royal Palace and Vigeland Sculpture Park. Visit the Viking Ship Museum, displaying three wooden, 9th century Viking ships, plus artifacts recovered from burial chambers. Spend the rest of the day relaxing, shopping for unique souvenirs, or perhaps take an optional visit to the Fram Polar Ship Museum. Overnight in the city center. (B)

DAY 6 – OSLO / FLÅM /BALESTRAND: After breakfast, you will depart on a train to Flåm with a stop at the mountain rail station Myrdal. Starting with a short walk from your hotel located next to the central station to catch the 08:25am train from Oslo to Myrdal, arriving in Myrdal at 12:55pm. After a short change of trains, you embark on the famous Flåm railway with breathtaking views down to Flåm, arriving at 2:30pm. Upon arrival in Flåm, you will enjoy some free time to discover this scenic village. Later this afternoon, board the fast boat to Balestrand. On arrival, walk about 300m to the historic Hotel Kviknes. Overnight and dinner in the Kviknes Hotel. (B/D)

DAY 7 – EXCURSION TO FJÆRLAND: Enjoy breakfast before departing on an excursion to Fjærland, including Bøyabreen, Supphellebreen and a visit to the Norwegian Glacier Museum. We sail through the beautiful Fjærland fjord with amazing views of the steep mountains, the green fjord itself and vibrant landscape. We arrive at Fjærland where the glacier meets the fjord. Here we wait for a shuttle bus which takes us to the Norwegian Glacier Museum. Enjoy Ivo Caprino’s panoramic film about Jostedalen Glacier and the fascinating exhibition. The trip continues by coach to the two glaciers – Supphellebreen and Bøyabreen – before the coach takes us back to Fjærland. The full-day excursion concludes with a boat trip back to Balestrand where you enjoy dinner and overnight in the Kviknes Hotel. (B/D)

DAY 8 – BALESTRAND / BERGEN: Enjoy most of your day at leisure in Balestrand. Later in the afternoon, you will embark on the fast boat to Bergen. It’s an evening arrival in picturesque Bergen, the most characteristic of all Scandinavian towns. Overnight in the city center. (B)

DAY 9 – BERGEN: After breakfast, depart on a sightseeing tour of this beautiful town. The tour will take you to the colorful fish market and a stroll through the narrow lanes of ancient Bryggen. Bryggen has become a symbol of Norway’s cultural heritage and has gained a place on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. The remainder of your afternoon and evening are free to explore. Overnight in the city center. (B)

DAY 10 – BERGEN / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Norway as transfers begin to the airport, where after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last minute duty-free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

