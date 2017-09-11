× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: It, Home Again, Columbus, Toronto Film Festival

Nick Digilio, Collin Souter and Jim Laczkowski of The Now Playing Network review the weekends new movies including It, Home Again, Columbus and Nocturama.

Then Erik Childress recaps some of the movies he’s seen at the Toronto International Film Festival and takes a quick look at the box office !

