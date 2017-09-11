Live from Studio 435: Jason Stein

The tremendous bass clarinetist Jason Stein joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his career, how he came to play the clarinet, starting to play the clarinet later in his life, if he minds being called “avant-garde,” the style of music he prefers playing, continuing to learn new things about his instrument, Chicago’s great history of jazz, his forthcoming record, “Lucille” and his upcoming record release show at Constellation! Jason and bassist Joshua Abrams also perform a few songs including “Darn that Dream,” “Crooked Blues” and “Marshmallow.”

Video coming soon…

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio