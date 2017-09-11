Latest Apple News

Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Apple (Photo Courtesy of jankuss from Pixabay)

Would you pay fifty dollars to watch a movie that’s in the theaters at home? Apple is looking to make this happen. Michael Simon, staff writer at PC World & Mac World joins Mason to explain why Apple wants to take this step into digital entertainment. Michael breaks down Apple’s current partnership with Aetna insurance, the retirement of the IPOD & Android news.

