Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) misses a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago. The Falcons won 23-17. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Down and Distance: Week 1 is finally here!
Jarrett and Ernie recap the Bears/Falcons game: The good, the bad, and the final plays.