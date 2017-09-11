Down and Distance: Week 1 is finally here!

Posted 10:49 PM, September 11, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:29PM, September 11, 2017

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) misses a catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago. The Falcons won 23-17. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jarrett and Ernie recap the Bears/Falcons game: The good, the bad, and the final plays.

Related stories