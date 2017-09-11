× Director of PR and External Affairs for Waffle House, Inc., Pat Warner: We need a Waffle House in Chicagoland!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the Director of PR and External Affairs for Waffle House, Inc., Pat Warner. They talk about the Waffle House Index for measuring the assistance required for a storm, the need for a Waffle House in Chicagoland, the restaurant’s storied history, the closest Waffle House location to Chicago, and much more.

