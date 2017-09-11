× Dane Neal 9/10/17 | Favorite sports flicks, “Famous Dave” and tailgating

Dane Neal is in for Dean Richards this Sunday morning with a show filled with food, flicks and fun.

Dane talks best sports movies, including “Slap Shot”, “The Replacements” and more with “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs and takes your calls on your favorite sports flicks.

He also chats with barbecue hall of famer “Famous” Dave Anderson about his favorite tailgating recipes and how he built one of the most recognized names in barbecue.

All this and so much more with Dane Neal!