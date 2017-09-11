Chicago Ideas Week: Oct 16-22

Chicago Ideas Week is October 16-22, 2017 and is the largest affordable ideas festival in the world.

Hear from more than 150 global leaders speak on topics from civic activism, entrepreneurship and cyber security to fashion, finance and scientific breakthroughs. Then, go behind-the-scenes at some of the Chicago area’s most notable organizations, including the Blue Man Group and the Shedd Aquarium at more than 90 hands-on Labs.

Chicago Ideas is a movement built on one core belief: When a broad spectrum of thinkers and instigators share ideas, we have the power to transform our world. No matter who you are, what you do or where you’re from, Chicago Ideas believes that you should have access to great ideas that inspire you to transform your world.

General tickets go on sale at midnight September 12. View the Chicago Ideas Week schedule and get tickets here.