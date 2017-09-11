Chicago Architecture Foundation opening center on Wacker Drive

Posted 12:34 PM, September 11, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:28PM, September 11, 2017

The Chicago Architecture Center will take up three stories of the Illinois Center along the Chicago River. (Chicago Architecture Foundation / via DNAinfo)

CHICAGO — After over 25 years on Michigan Avenue, the Chicago Architecture Foundation is moving to Wacker Drive next year.

The organization behind Open House Chicago and the Chicago architecture boat tour is moving into the glass-faced, three-story Chicago Architecture Center at 111 E. Wacker Dr. in one of the buildings of the Illinois Center.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The foundation is raising $10 million for the center and expects it to open in 2018.

Click to listen: