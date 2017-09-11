× Chicago Architecture Foundation opening center on Wacker Drive

CHICAGO — After over 25 years on Michigan Avenue, the Chicago Architecture Foundation is moving to Wacker Drive next year.

The organization behind Open House Chicago and the Chicago architecture boat tour is moving into the glass-faced, three-story Chicago Architecture Center at 111 E. Wacker Dr. in one of the buildings of the Illinois Center.

The foundation is raising $10 million for the center and expects it to open in 2018.

