Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-11-17

Today’s guests include Pat Warner, Scott Langenecker, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about the national treasure that is The Waffle House, the importance of talking about suicide, the Out of the Darkness Walk, 9/11, Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.