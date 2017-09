× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-11-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the ‘Chi-Town Rising’ New Years Eve event going away, DNAInfo’s worst festivals in Chicago, Kim Gordon finding out that she’s going to be a grandma, a Miss America contestant having to answer a controversial political question, and more.

