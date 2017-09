× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Actor Chris Witaske, Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s Barbara Gaines & writer Cheryl Reed

Actor Chris Witaske came home for the George Wendt roast at Second City this weekend, so he dropped by the studio to talk to Rick about the roast, his career & his time at Second City. Then, the great Barbara Gaines told Rick about the Chicago Shakespeare Theater production of “The Taming of the Shrew.”