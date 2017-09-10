Hurricane Irma Tracker

Who Has the Upper Hand in the 2018 Illinois Governor’s Race?

Posted 11:38 AM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, September 10, 2017

Photo left to right: WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent Amanda Vinicky along with Sunday Spin host Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio/Jasmine Cooper)

WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent and good friend of the show Amanda Vinicky stops by. Rick and Amanda talk about her new position at WTTW,  the governor’s re-election, and the Democratic race to challenge him.