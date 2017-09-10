Photo left to right: WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent Amanda Vinicky along with Sunday Spin host Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio/Jasmine Cooper)
Who Has the Upper Hand in the 2018 Illinois Governor’s Race?
WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent and good friend of the show Amanda Vinicky stops by. Rick and Amanda talk about her new position at WTTW, the governor’s re-election, and the Democratic race to challenge him.