WGN Radio Theater #213: Philco Radio Time; Richard Diamond, Private Detective; and Gunsmoke

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 9, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Philco Radio Time: Love Is So Terrific”; Guest Starring: Dick Powell; (03-31-48). Next, we have: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: The Caspary Case”; Guest Starring: Dick Powell; (02-02-51). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Gunsmoke: Jayhawkers”; Guest Starring: William Conrad; (04-04-53).