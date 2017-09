× This is History: 16 Years After 9/11, Francis Scott Key Pens ‘The Star Spangled Banner’, Milton Berle ‘Mr. Television’ Debuts, Walter Payton Scores NFL Record

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan reflect on the impact of 9/11 and how it changed America on the 16th Anniversary, sharing the audio from various news outlets on that fateful morning.

