The Sunday Spin” Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9-10-17: Pat Brady, Rebecca Shi, and Amanda Vinicky
It’s football Sunday and we’re kicking around a few topics on this edition of Sunday Spin.
Rick opens the show with Dave with the news and Sam with the sports as the Bears open their NFL season. You heard our predictions last week. Enjoy the season while it lasts.
Then, Rick spins us through national politics, leading with the president’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, and giving Congress six months to address the issue.
After that, Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by to talk about DACA, the debt-ceiling deal with Democrats and Gov. Rauner’s re-election.
Rebecca Shi, executive director of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, joins the show. Rebecca was on recently as Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the TRUST Act, that prevents local law enforcement from detaining someone for federal authorities based only on their legal status. They talk about the DACA program and what it means in Illinois.
WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent and good friend of the show Amanda Vinicky stops by. Rick and Amanda talk about her new position at WTTW, the governor’s re-election, and the Democratic race to challenge him.